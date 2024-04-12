Woman dies after being mauled by 3 dogs in Portsmouth, police say

A woman died from her injuries after three dogs mauled her early Friday morning.

Police responded to a call on the 1800 block of Atlanta Avenue around 1:33 a.m., according to a news release. Officers found the woman with life-threatening injuries. Medics took her to a hospital, where she died.

Police have not said who the dogs belong to or if they have been secured.

