Woman dies after being hit trying to walk across Alexandria's MacArthur Drive

A woman trying to walk across MacArthur Drive died Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

The pedestrian was identified as Jeannie Austin, a 56-year-old Alexandria resident, reads a news release.

Austin was trying to cross the northbound lanes in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive, an area near Castle Drive populated with fast-food restaurants and businesses.

No information was released on the vehicle or driver, other than stating toxicology tests were performed on the driver, it reads.

An investigation is continuing.

