Woman dies after being found unconscious in Phoenix pool

A woman died after police found her unconscious and pulled her out of a Phoenix pool on Sunday.

Phoenix police and the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call for an injured sick person just before 8 p.m. near 17th Street and Thunderbird Road.

Upon arriving, they found the woman unconscious in a pool and took her to a hospital. The woman was in critical condition, but she did not survive.

The incident was under investigation, and Phoenix police said foul play was not suspected. Police have not yet released the woman's name.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman dies after being found unconscious in Phoenix pool