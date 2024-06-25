Woman dies after being found unconscious in alley; death ruled homicide

The death of a woman who was found unconscious in a Phoenix alley is being investigated as a homicide, police said Monday.

Margie New, 64, died Friday, one week after being found near Arcadia Crossing, the shopping center on the southeast corner of North 44th Street and Thomas Road.

New was taken to a hospital on June 13 after Phoenix police found her in an alley off North 46th Street. New appeared to have been assaulted, police said, and had multiple serious injuries.

New never regained consciousness, police said, and she died on June 21.

An autopsy revealed severe trauma to New's body, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Homicide detectives were investigating, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Margie New's death ruled homicide; found unconscious in Phoenix alley