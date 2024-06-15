Woman dies after being attacked by stray dogs in West Baltimore, police say

A 50-year-old woman died and two other people were injured after being attacked by a group of stray dogs in West Baltimore on Friday night, according to Baltimore Police.

Around 9 p.m. police were called to the 2000 block of North Pulaski Street for reports of a dog bite. When police arrived at the scene, they were told two stray pit bulls had attacked three people.

Two officers fired at the dogs, striking one of them, a Baltimore police spokesperson said in an email to The Sun.

The dogs were recovered by police and Animal Control. Police did not have an update on their condition.

Two people who were attacked by the dogs were taken to nearby hospitals, a police spokesperson said.

This story will be updated.