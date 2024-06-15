Woman dies after attack by stray dogs in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE — A 50-year-old woman died and two other people were injured after being attacked by a group of stray dogs in West Baltimore on Friday night, according to Baltimore Police.

Around 9 p.m. police were called to the 2000 block of North Pulaski Street in Mondawmin for reports of a dog bite. When police arrived at the scene, they were told two stray pit bulls had attacked three people.

Two officers fired at the dogs, striking one of them, a Baltimore police spokesperson said in an email to The Sun.

The dogs were recovered by police and animal control. A spokesperson for the Baltimore City Health Department, which includes the city’s Office of Animal Control, was not available for comment.

Two people who were attacked by the dogs were taken to nearby hospitals, a police spokesperson said. Police did not have an update on their condition on Saturday.

In April, a 58-year-old man was severely bitten by two pit bulls in Southwest Baltimore, according to a report on Fox45. The attack took place in the 2700 block of West Fairmount Avenue.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Health Department said dogs involved in such attacks receive a “dangerous or vicious hearing to assess their behavior.”

In 2012 the Maryland Court of Appeals ruled that pit bulls are inherently dangerous animals. The dogs are banned in Prince George’s County.