Woman dies after alleged DUI driver hits Garden Grove home, tries to flee

A Riverside man was arrested after he drove into a Garden Grove home, killing a 40-year-old woman, before trying to flee the scene early Sunday morning, police said.

Just before 2 a.m., a silver 2019 Toyota Camry crashed into a home in the 11800 block of Magnolia Street, the Garden Grove Police Department said in a news release.

Inside the home, a woman was hit by the car and trapped by it. She was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses pointed officers toward the direction in which the driver fled, and he was captured in a nearby neighborhood, police said. His name was not released, but police said he’s 35 years old.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be a factor in the collision, and results are pending from the Orange County Crime Lab,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Yergler by phone at 714-741-5772 or by email at Johny@ggpd.org.

