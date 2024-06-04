Woman who died in Wisconsin paddle board accident IDed

Officials have identified a woman who drowned last week in a paddle board accident near Siren, Wis.

Jessica M. Lindberg, 35, of Prior Lake, died on Thursday after falling off her paddle board on Crooked Lake near Siren, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers got a call just before 3 p.m. Thursday from a child who said that a “woman had fallen off her paddle board and he was unable to help her,” the release states.

A passing kayaker and a “rescue swimmer” from the Siren Fire Department were able to bring Lindberg to shore, and lifesaving measures were started. She was taken to North Air Care at the Burnett County Airport, where she was pronounced dead, the release states.

Lindberg, who worked at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, grew up in Siren and was a graduate of Northwood Technical College. According to her obituary, “she loved working with people, and she had many different jobs in customer service that allowed her to do just that.” She also loved music and played the saxophone, her obituary states.

“Jess was kind and empathetic, and she also had a wicked sense of humor,” her obituary states. “She loved telling stories and shooting the breeze with anyone and everyone. She built friendships with people in every town she lived in and every place she worked, and you could hardly walk into a place within 100 miles without someone shouting, ‘Hey, Jess!’ ”

Lindberg is survived by her son, Steven Lindberg; her parents, Robert and Dawn Lindberg; her sister, Sara Lindberg, and her grandmother, Beulah Lindberg.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home in Siren, with visitation held one hour prior. A luncheon will follow.

Related Articles