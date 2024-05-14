Woman who died in car crash identified

A pregnant woman who died in a car crash on May 13 has been identified as 34-year-old Ashley Rose Slavens, officials said on Tuesday.The Anderson woman was 9 months pregnant, according to a statement from the Shasta County Coroner's Office.

At about 6:45 a.m. on Monday, a deputy coroner investigator was dispatched to Mercy Medical Center in Redding regarding a traffic collision. The subjects were pronounced dead at the hospital by emergency personnel, according to the coroner's office.The woman's next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. "These cases remain under investigation by the California Highway Patrol and the Shasta County Coroner’s Office," according to the statement.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Death of pregnant woman in car crash under investigation