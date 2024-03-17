A woman died after being shot in ‘domestic incident’ in Orange County, Sheriff’s Office says

A woman in her 30s was shot and killed in the area of Lake Bryan Beach Boulevard near Lake Buena Vista early Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday officers were called in regard to a shooting near SR-535. Upon their arrival, they located a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound, OCSO said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and later died, OCSO said.

The incident was “domestic in nature” and there are no outstanding suspects, OCSO said.

The Sheriff’s office will not release any more details at this time as the homicide investigation is ongoing, OCSO said.