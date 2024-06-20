Woman detained after abandoned house fire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been detained during a vacant home fire that ignited in Downtown Fresno Wednesday evening, The Fresno Fire Department announced.

Firefighters received a call for a structure fire around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Yosemite and Nevada Avenues. It was reported that smoke and flames were coming from the roof of a boarded-up house.

Later in the evening, firefighters say a second alarm was requested. Due to deteriorating conditions and increased hazards, firefighters had to back out of the structure and switch to a defensive operation.

Fire officials say they initially received multiple reports from witnesses claiming a woman nearby was suspected of starting it. Fresno Police detained her and a fire investigator responded to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.