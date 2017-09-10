Woman Delivers Her Own Baby During Hurricane Irma After Authorities Can't Reach Her

A woman delivered her own baby in Miami on Sunday as Hurricane Irma began slamming Florida, preventing paramedics from reaching the mom.

The unidentified woman reportedly called 911 after she went into labor, but paramedics couldn’t get to her due to the hurricane-force winds in the area.

Doctors at Jackson Health System reportedly coached the woman through the delivery.

The city of Miami tweeted about the impromptu birth.

.@CityofMiamiFire couldn't respond to woman in labor in Little Haiti. @JacksonHealth docs talked her through birth at home - it's a girl! — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) September 10, 2017





“We weren't able to respond. So she delivered the placenta, also. Dispatch told her how to tie it off. She's stable at home,” Assistant Fire Chief Eloy Garcia told the Miami Herald. "We made contact with the assistant medical director here. Talked things through."

The woman and her baby girl were taken to Jackson Hospital later in the morning when conditions were safe enough for authorities to reach her.

Although Hurricane Irma is not expected to hit Miami straight on as previously predicted, the storm was still pummeling the city with high winds. Miami-Dade Police urged residents to stay indoors as they would not respond to calls for service.

Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys in the early hours of Sunday morning, reports said.

More than 1.1 million customers across Florida were without power as of Sunday morning.

