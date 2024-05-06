Woman’s death now being investigated as homicide, Wake Sheriff says

An investigation into a woman’s death has turned into a homicide investigation, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Monday evening.

Earlier Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said they had found a woman’s body about 11:15 a.m. on the 3700 block of Camley Avenue, off of Blue Ridge Road not far from Crabtree Valley Mall.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said her death is now considered a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the woman or provide details about why it’s now a homicide.

Investigators are still on the scene collecting evidence, according to a news release.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.

This story will be updated as more information is available.