Woman dead after Walnut Creek shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has died after a shooting early Sunday morning in the Walnut Creek neighborhood.

Authorities responded to the 2600 block of Woodsedge Road at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose identity has yet to be released, was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Investigators are attempting to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident, and are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-2372.

