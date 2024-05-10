Woman dead after storms ravage Tallahassee

Related video: Trees and Power Lines Downed After Possible Tornado in Tallahassee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman has died after a tree fell into her family’s home following severe storms in Tallahassee, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said deputies were “…working a storm related fatality in the area of Aenon Church Rd. An adult female is deceased due to a tree falling on the family’s home.”

Powerful storms left thousands without electricity Friday due to trees toppling onto homes and power lines thanks to wind gusts of 71 mph (114 kph), just shy of hurricane force, that were recorded in Tallahassee.

Governor Ron DeSantis took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to say the Florida Division of Emergency Management has been directed to work with local officials to “do everything possible to return life to normalcy for our residents as quickly as possible.”

“Thank you to the first responders and utility workers who are working on power and roadway restoration,” the governor’s post continued.

