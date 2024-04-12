Woman dead, Molino man critically injured after motorcycle rear-ended on U.S. 29

A woman is dead and a 21-year-old Molino man is critically injured after their motorcycle was rear-ended Thursday night on U.S. 29 in Escambia County.

The man was traveling northbound on U.S. 29 on a yellow Honda motorcycle with his female passenger, whose age and origin are unknown at this time, at approximately 10:51 p.m. when he entered a roadway construction area lane closure and proceeded to stop, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

At the same time, a gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck towing a utility trailer, driven by a 43-year-old Century man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 29 approaching the construction area.

Second home crash happens in same week: Flomaton woman crashes into Pensacola home after failing to brake at stop sign

The front of the Toyota struck the rear of the Honda and the two occupants of the motorcycle separated from the vehicle and landed in the roadway. The pickup truck continued north, moving to the right onto the east shoulder before coming to a stop. The truck’s driver was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Want more local news? If you're already a subscriber, thank you! If not, please subscribe and help keep coverage of the most important local news coming.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Woman dead, Molino man critically injured after motorcycle rear-ended