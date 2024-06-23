Woman dead, man injured after jet ski crash in Lake Ontario

A woman is dead following a jet ski crash in Lake Ontario on Saturday.

According to authorities, at about 7:20 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, along with the Sea Breeze Fire Department, West Webster Fire Department, Irondequoit Ambulance, U.S. Coast Guard, New York State Police Aviation Unit, and Rochester Fire Department Marine Unit, responded to a report of a capsized boat approximately three-quarters of a mile west of the Irondequoit Bay Inlet.

Upon arrival, responders located a capsized jet ski and a male jet skier. The male was brought to shore and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports indicated that two people were on the capsized jet ski, according to Lt. Matthew Bottone of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8:10 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard located the second person, a female, and brought her to shore, where she was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

She later died at the hospital, authorities said.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family,” Bottone said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

