Woman dead, man critically injured in Southern California shooting

The Rialto Police Department says one person is dead following a shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 9:12 a.m. when they received a call about a possible shooting at a residence located in the 300 Block of South Willow Avenue.

When officers arrived, they initially found a female victim suffering gunshot wounds. Emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Rialto police say officers then found the suspect, identified as Leonardo Rios-Gonzalez, injured from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rios-Gonzalez was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition.

Authorities did not confirm how the suspect and victim knew each other but did say that there was a relationship between the two. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Rialto police have not released any information about a possible motive for the shooting.

The Rialto Police Department requests anyone with information related to the investigation contact Detective Sergeant Ralph Ballew at 909-533-7463. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at 800-782-7463.

