Woman dead in Huntington Beach homicide

The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) is investigating a homicide that left a woman dead on Friday afternoon, said Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for HBPD.

Around 2:30 p.m., HBPD officers responded to a residence on the 1100 block of England Street. Upon entering the residence, they discovered the body of a woman and subsequently called the HBPD Major Crimes Unit.

Detectives arriving at the scene determined the death to be a homicide. At this time, no suspect has been identified.

HBPD believes there is no threat to the community. The HBPD is collaborating closely with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Coroner Division and Crime Lab as the investigation continues.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective R. Chen at (714) 536-5653. To remain anonymous, please contact OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIPOCCS (855-847-6227) or visit the Orange County Crime Stoppers website.

