Woman dead following shooting near Fisk University, Metro police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has died after a shooting was reported close to Fisk University in Nashville Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Metro Nashville dispatch said the incident was called in shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 5 from the 900 block of 16th Avenue North.

Man shot, car stolen during ‘apparent robbery’ in Madison

The Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a woman, who died at the hospital.

According to officials on scene, the shooting is believed to be accidental at this time.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

No additional details have been released about this incident.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.