Woman dead following crash in Covington parking lot

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a woman dead in Covington on Thursday, May 30.

STPSO deputies responded to a parking lot in the 1300 block of North Highway 190 around 6:30 p.m., where they found a woman who had been “severely injured” after a crash at that location.

Attorney for former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker withdraws

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The St. Tammany Parish coroner will identify the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details have not been released.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.