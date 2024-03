Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Norfolk on Saturday, according to a release from the Norfolk Police Department.

Officers received a report of a shooting at 2:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Little Creek Road. There, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a person of interest has been detained, and police are not looking for additional suspects.

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com