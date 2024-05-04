Woman dead after Cleveland shooting: Police

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Detectives are investigating after a fatal shooting in Cleveland on Friday.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Central Avenue.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, investigators found a 28-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken by EMS to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

