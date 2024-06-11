Woman dead after being attacked by cow at upstate NY farm

A woman died this week after a cow charged at her at a northern New York farm, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

Flor Lopez, 28, of Lisbon, St. Lawrence County, was tending to a newborn calf at Flack Farms in Lisbon when a nearby cow charged at her and struck her several times, deputies said. Lopez, a Flack Farm employee, was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County, where she died from her injuries.

Deputies are investigating the fatal incident and have requested an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Lisbon is located roughly 200 miles northeast of Rochester, near the St. Lawrence River and Canadian border.

