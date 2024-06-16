Woman dead, 3 juveniles hospitalized after crash in northwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead and three juveniles were hospitalized after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley, according to Nevada State police.

On Sunday around 9:40 a.m., Nevada State police responded to a crash on Cheyenne Avenue east of the 215 after a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police said that a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and three juveniles were taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition.

Cheyenne Avenue eastbound at 215 is closed as well as the 215/Cheyenne southbound offramp. Shadow Peak Road is also closed westbound at Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, which is expected to be shut down for about four to five hours, police said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.