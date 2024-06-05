Woman in custody after deadly shooting at Winter Springs apartment complex, police say

Police say a man died after being shot at a Winter Springs apartment complex.

Officers responded early Wednesday to Golf Pointe Villas at Highlands along Sheoah Boulevard.

On scene, they said they located a man who had been shot.

Police said he died from his injuries.

A woman who shot him has been taken into custody, according to Winter Springs Police Department.

Chief Matt Tracht told Channel 9 the deadly shooting was an “isolated domestic incident” and there was no threat to the community.

Officials did not release the names of those involved in the incident.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

