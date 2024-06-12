Woman in custody after armed standoff inside Seattle FBI building

A woman is now in custody after an armed standoff inside the Seattle FBI building, according to a source at the FBI.

At about 3:20 p.m., she came into the offices with the gun but only got as far as the lobby until agents stopped her.

At this time, detectives do now know of her demands.

Seattle police cordoned off a block of streets near the FBI building for the standoff.

Posts on X began to show videos of a standoff with police at 1110 3rd Avenue in downtown Seattle.

