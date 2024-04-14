Woman in custody for allegedly stabbing two in Philadelphia, including 1-year-old boy in stroller

Philadelphia police have detained a woman who they say is a person of interest in two separate stabbing incidents on Saturday, one of which included a 1-year-old infant.

According to officials, the first stabbing took place at around 8 a.m. on the 1300 block of Chancellor Street in Center City. Police say the alleged suspect, Takeira Hester, 29, charged a 24-year-old woman, stabbing her twice before taking off.

A few hours later, officials say, Hester approached two infants being pushed in a stroller, stabbing one 1-year-old in the arm before fleeing the Rittenhouse Square section of Center City.

In a press conference, officials said the attacks appeared to be random.

“This offender just runs up, quick stab, runs,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Banford said. “It looked like this female just rushed up to them, nothing was said, completely random, tried to stab both children but got one child in each arm.”

Prior to the stabbings, police said Hester was arrested on aggravated assault charges, and also has a warrant out in New York City — also for aggravated assault.

Investigators are currently looking into her ties to the Philadelphia area.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com