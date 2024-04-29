Woman ‘crushed’ during Fort Lauderdale crane collapse, lawyers say. She’s suing for $50M

A woman who was diagnosed with brain damage after a portion of a crane fell onto a bridge in downtown Fort Lauderdale is seeking more than $50 million in damages.

Attorneys for Gemmalyn Castillo filed a lawsuit in Broward circuit court Thursday against five companies linked to the April 4 partial crane collapse on the Southeast Third Avenue bridge. A construction worker was killed, and three people were injured, including one person who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Attorneys say the “reckless actions” of Kast Construction — and the other companies involved in construction of the 43-story Riverwalk Residences — culminated with the injury of Castillo, who was a passenger in a Tesla.

“She’s been diagnosed with organic brain damage, permanent scarring to her face and has undergone significant psychological treatment,” attorney Brett Rosen told Miami Herald newspartner CBS News Miami.

The companies named in the suit include:

▪ Kast Construction, the West Palm Beach-based general contractor of the project, which was responsible for hiring and supervising various subcontractors

▪ Georgia-based Maxim Crane Works, which provided crane rentals and heavy lifting equipment, among other services

▪ Phoenix Rigging & Erecting, based in Kentucky, which provided specialized engineering expertise in heavy transportation

▪ CG Riverwalk, the owner of the residences

▪ Gables Residential Services, the building’s developer

‘Reckless disregard’

During the incident, Castillo, a special education teacher at Quiet Waters Elementary School in Deerfield Beach, was “crushed” by the impact and suffered severe and serious head and facial trauma, the filing says.

When she was inside the car — profusely bleeding from an open head wound, all she could think about were her four children, according to the suit.

Kast Construction and the other companies, Castillo’s attorneys allege, operated with a “reckless disregard for human life and safety.” They also failed to inspect the crane, create a safety plan to re-route traffic while the crane was being assembled and didn’t request that the bridge be closed for construction.

The crane fall is being investigated, records show.

Days after the partial collapse, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened a probe into Kast Construction, Phoenix Rigging & Erecting and Maxim Crane Works. The cases are pending.

“The Defendants had an obligation and a duty to conduct their construction activities, including the maintenance, operation, construction, and supervision of the subject crane such that those activities would not cause a danger to the general public,” attorney Judd G. Rosen said in the filing.