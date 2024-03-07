Woman critically injured after being run over; police believe they found the car that hit her

Police have tracked down a car allegedly used in a violent hit-and-run.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, a frantic 911 call brought Dayton officers to the area of West Riverview Avenue Monday night.

Officers found a woman identified by her family as Maisha Watson seriously injured after being hit by a car.

She’s already been through surgeries at Miami Valley Hospital as police try to figure out what led up to her being hit.

But documents reveal that police believe they found the car that hit her.

Englewood officers were called to a Motel 6 to help Dayton police locate the car.

In a police report, Englewood police wrote they “located the suspect vehicle and were holding back a crowd until DPD arrived.”

Then they “stood by while Dayton retrieved the vehicle from a hit and run accident that occurred in their jurisdiction.”

“It was not an accident, it was not an accident,” Malia Mabry, Watson’s sister told News Center 7.

Mabry said Watson was at a large gathering on West Riverview Avenue.

“Basically they were getting ready to go into the house but they were looking for her purse, I guess they lost her purse which actually ended up in the car,” Mabry said.

Mabry said the person driving the car may have stolen her sister’s purse, with her phone inside, but definitely left the party because she was upset with someone.

“She was mad at other people who were also in the area and she left and came back, speeding down the block they were on,” she said.

Now Watson, a mother of a 1-year-old, is fighting to restore her health.

Meanwhile, police are putting a potential case together, gathering evidence using a search warrant for the car they towed in.

