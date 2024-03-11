Woman in critical condition after shooting, crash into Dayton house; Suspect in custody
Mar. 11—A woman who was shot and then crashed into a house in Dayton Sunday afternoon is in critical condition, according to police.
Around 3 p.m., Dayton officers responded to the intersection of Cornell Drive and Otterbein Avenue for a crash.
"Prior to officers' arrival they were advised that the incident was a shooting," said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer. "Upon arrival officers discovered that the driver of the vehicle had been shot."
The 33-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.
Investigators determined the initial shooting took place on Kings Mill Court.
A 68-year-old male suspect was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.