Woman crashes vehicle into local home, taken to hospital: Sheriff’s office

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A driver was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after crashing into a home, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies were called to the 3600 block of Fulton Drive Northwest in Plain Township around 7:45 a.m. finding a vehicle had hit a residence.

A 34-year-old woman from Canton who had been driving was reportedly taken for treatment, but no one at the residence was injured. It was not clear how much damage was done to the home.

Deputies did not say how the crash took place, other than that the driver had “lost control.” The driver’s condition was not reported.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to reach out to the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800. An investigation is still ongoing.

