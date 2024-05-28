Woman who crashed on I-295 in Portland tells state police she fell asleep

May 28—A woman who crashed her SUV in the northbound passing lane of Interstate 295 over Tukey's Bridge in Portland on Tuesday afternoon told Maine State Police that she fell asleep at the wheel.

The accident around 3 p.m. blocked the left-hand lane and snarled traffic for about 45 minutes, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson said in a statement.

The woman, whom state police did not identify, crashed into the median and did not hit other vehicles. She sustained minor injuries and was transported to Maine Medical Center, the statement said.

