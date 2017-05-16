Woman Covered in Tumors Returns

The following material contains graphic images that may be disturbing. Parents are advised that these images may not be suitable for young children.

Libby spent her life covered with tumors due to a condition called neurofibromatosis type 1 – has The Doctors’ intervention made a difference for her?

“The name-calling started in elementary school,” Libby recalled when she first visited The Doctors. She was called “toad” and spat on, and even pushed into a garbage can. The external bumps itched, but she had internal ones as well, which were painful. “I just wish that I didn’t look like a circus freak,” she said.

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon, along with Surgeons Dr. Kristi Funk and Dr. Ritu Chopra, offered Libby new hope through a treatment called the “electrodessication technique.” He and his associates agreed to remove as many of her tumors as possible – at no charge.

“As we explained to you before, we can’t remove all of them,” Dr. Ordon tells her. The team will focus on the tumors that cause Libby the most distress – the ones on her face, chest, and abdomen. “The trade-off? We leave a car for a bump,” he cautions. “In time those scars will get better. Initially, you’re going to have a lot of marks on you.”

The three surgeons work simultaneously, lifting and excising tumors from the root. Together they remove hundreds of growths, one at a time, over the course of several hours.

Just weeks later, Libby joins The Doctors. She tells them her initial appearance on the show has brought her an unexpected outpouring of support. Neurofibromatosis sufferers around the world have contacted her to say how much her story has helped them. She’s been able to grow her Facebook neurofibromatosis support group as well – but, she says, “I’m not done” while there are more people to help.

“We’re not done either!” announces Dr. Ordon. The surgical team is going to reunite for another removal surgery targeting more of her tumors, as well as a fractional CO2 laser treatment to improve the skin appearance. “There’s been a big improvement, but we’re not done yet,” he assures Libby.