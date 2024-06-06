Woman cops plea in 2020 murder case, possible motive identified

Jun. 6—The cases of five men charged with murder in the Jan. 11, 2020, shooting death of Diamond Preosha Nicole Richardson, 22, are moving forward.

Each of the five has an administrative hearing set for this year, including two this month.

A woman, Jazmine Joanne Urrutia, 25, entered a guilty plea to felony obstruction of justice in January as part of a plea agreement and received two years of supervised probation. A felony charge of accessory after the fact was dismissed.

Urrutia is obligated to testify in the other cases if called, according to a court document.

As part of her plea agreement, Urrutia was ordered to have no contact with any of the six defendants in the case, one of whom was initially 17 years old and is unidentified in court documents.

On May 30, Superior Court Judge C. Winston Gilchrist signed an order allowing Urrutia to leave for the Dominican Republic from Aug. 7 to 12. The reason for the trip was not listed.

Urrutia admitted to helping one of the men charged, Vicente Alvarez-Galarza, 23, hide out in a hotel for some days following the shooting.

Urrutia had been held on a $75,000 bond. The five men were held without bond. The status of the then-juvenile is unknown.

Most of the defendants were arrested in the days following the shooting, but Robert Dwayne Lee Jr., 25, wasn't arrested until October 2020, and Jadakis Kaesean Tysor, 24, wasn't arrested until April 2021.

In a document filed by Sanford Police Detective W.P. Berryman, he notes that Richardson had at least one gunshot to the head.

Berryman filed for search warrants for a blue 2008 Ford Fusion and a red 2008 Lexus.

Richardson was a passenger in the Fusion when she was shot, which was driven by a woman, Marcel Alston, according to a court document. Alston transported Richardson to an area hospital, where she died.

Alston said she heard multiple gunshots, the court document states, noting that the Fusion had a broken rear window and a hole in another part of the vehicle.

Officer T. McNeill heard 40 to 50 gunshots that he initially thought might be fireworks, Berryman wrote.

McNeill said he saw three tall slender Black males running on a nearby street and a gray 2016 Honda Civic with a North Carolina tag and red Lexus with a temporary tag parked nearby. The door of the Civic was ajar.

Officers allegedly saw a handgun on the front passenger seat of the Civic, along with some suspected marijuana.

The Civic was registered to Emrique Deangelo Lee, 25, one of those charged, and Jennifer Alvarez. The Lexus was registered to Cynthia Alvarez-Galarza.

McNeill caught Rayshawn Ahmick Donaldson Jr., 24, one of the three men who were running, after he separated from the other two, a court document states.

Donaldson allegedly admitted to being a passenger in the Honda, which he said was driven by Tysor. Donaldson allegedly said the men had guns and intended to shoot up the area for what happened to a man named Steve who he said was shot earlier in the week.

According to a court document, Donaldson admitted to shooting his gun and described the other firearms involved.

According to an earlier Sanford Herald report, Emrique Deangelo Lee, Alvarez-Galarza, Donaldson and the 17-year-old male, opened fire, Sanford Police Department Capt. Vinnie Frazer said. "Multiple" kinds of shell casings were recovered at the scene, indicating more than one weapon was fired.

Alvarez-Galarza and Emrique Deangelo Lee each has an administrative hearing on June 10 and Tysor has one set for June 12.

Robert Dewayne Lee Jr. has a hearing on Sept. 23 and Donaldson has one set for Dec. 16.

This isn't the first time Emrique Deangelo Lee and Alvarez-Galarza have been implicated in a shooting, according to an earlier Sanford Herald story.

N.C. Department of Public Safety records show both men were on probation stemming from a Feb. 6, 2018, shooting in Harnett County that left a 14-year-old injured.

Lee was sentenced Oct. 23, 2019, to 36 months probation on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Two days earlier, Alvarez received the same sentence on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possessing a deadly weapon on state property.

Each of the five men was also charged with an additional felony of discharging a weapon into an occupied property with serous bodily injury.

Emrique Deangelo Lee and Alvarez-Galarza are also charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.