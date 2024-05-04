Woman convicted of stealing $60K of goods from Stonestown Galleria Target with self-checkout scam

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco woman was convicted of stealing more than $60,000 worth of merchandise from the Target at Stonestown Galleria, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said. Aziza Graves, 43, pretended to pay for the items at self-checkout machines before stealing them.

“Individuals such as Aziza Graves commit egregious thefts through brazen and repeated conduct that greatly impacts retailers’ ability to operate and serve the general public in their area. These crimes demand accountability and we need to send the message to others who engage in open and brash thefts that, with the support of our local law enforcement partners, our office will continue to pursue and prosecute those involved,” DA Brooke Jenkins said.

Graves stole from Target “dozens” of times between Oct 3, 2020, and Nov. 16, 2021, the DA’s office said. She would take items off the shelves to self-checkout, scan every item, insert a small amount of money and leave.

The San Francisco Police Department followed and surveilled Graves twice after she left Target with goods she did not buy. She was later seen selling the stolen goods at UN Plaza to people who sell stolen goods or general passersby.

Graves was arrested in November 2021 and accused by officials of stealing more than $40,000 worth of merchandise over the course of 120 visits to Target. San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott described her as “a particularly brazen and prolific retail theft offender.”

She was originally charged with eight felony counts of grand theft and 120 misdemeanor counts of petty theft.

Graves was convicted of one felony count of grand theft and 53 misdemeanor counts of petty theft. One of these counts stemmed from a theft at Abercrombie & Fitch and the rest happened at Target.

Graves is currently not in custody. She faces up to three years in state prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

