Woman convicted in daughter's death from meth exposure

May 22—Jurors convicted a woman in the death of her 6-year-old daughter, who died of toxic exposure to methamphetamine last year at an Albuquerque motel.

Gloria Tesillo, 31, faces up to 21 years in prison at a July 10 sentencing hearing before District Judge Cindy Leos.

Albuquerque police found the girl, Keeley Gabaldon, dead at a Days Inn near Interstate 40 and Coors NW, where Tesillo lived and worked.

Prosecutors described the motel room as a "drug house," where Tesillo and the girl's father lived with their twin daughters.

Jurors convicted Tesillo of first-degree child abuse resulting in Keeley's death. Tesillo faces a mandatory 18 years in prison for that charge.

Jurors also convicted her of third-degree child abuse in connection with the second girl, who was placed in the custody of the state Children, Youth and Families Department.

Leos could sentence her to an additional three years in prison for that conviction.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury deliberated for about 30 minutes before reaching the verdicts late Tuesday.

Albuquerque police, who responded to the girl's death on July 16, found drugs and drug paraphernalia and a strong odor of burnt narcotics throughout the motel room, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators found an open container of baby formula "right next to a gallon jug of bleach in a room in which narcotics are being consumed regularly," prosecutor Stephen Lane told jurors.

Police also found burnt foil, a scale, Suboxone strips, a white powdery substance and prescription pills in the room, the complaint said.

Tesillo's attorney, Stefanie Gulley, told jurors that "there are two people involved here," referring to the girl's father, Lawrence Gabaldon, 31.

State District Court records show that Gabaldon has not been charged in connection with his daughter's death.

Second Judicial District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Nancy Laflin has said that a warrant has been issued for Gabaldon's arrest.