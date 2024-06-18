Woman convicted in 2019 murder of fellow gym patron after a night of drinking

Beyond a reasonable doubt, prosecutors convinced a jury that Yvonne Serrano killed her friend by shooting her in the head after the friend drove Serrano home after a night of drinking in November 2019.

Jurors deliberated all day Friday and Monday and two hours Tuesday before announcing their verdict before Broward Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy. Serrano, 55, was found guilty of second-degree murder, a crime punishable by a maximum of life in prison. Duffy has the option of imposing a lighter term when Serrano is sentenced Aug. 12.

Prosecutors said Serrano murdered her friend, fellow gym patron and drinking buddy Daniela Tabares, 21, after a night out with friends in Coconut Creek.

Jurors learned during the weeklong trial that Serrano and Tabares were out at the World of Beer and that the two were seen leaving together in Tabares’ car. The following morning, police were at Serrano’s home in Coral Springs trying to determine why Tabares was lying in her driveway, half in and out of her car, with a gunshot wound to her head.

Serrano gave investigators conflicting stories about what happened, first telling them that she didn’t even know the victim and later admitting they were friends. She led police to the murder weapon in her bedroom.

It remains unclear why Serrano killed Tabares.

