Woman with Concave Chest Defect Update

Angela previously came to The Doctors seeking help for her rare birth defect that caused her chest to cave in and made breathing difficult. She’s back to share an on update on life post-surgery!

She and surgeon Dr. Frazier Frantz join the show 18 months after her remarkable life-changing procedure to correct her pectus excavatum.

“I’m feeling much better. A lot of things have improved since my surgery… it is much easier for me to run and walk,” she shares, saying that her previous shortness of breath has dramatically changed for the better. “I’ve noticed a big difference and I’m very happy with my results.”

Plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon notes that Angela’s condition was not merely a cosmetic concern, but also a respiratory function issue.

Dr. Frantz says Angela has gone well beyond his expectations. “She has her health, a new attitude. She has a new life,” he says.

For the first time, Angela says she’s now much more comfortable showing off her body and loves spending time at the beach and the pool. She tells The Doctors she can now buy any type of shirt or bathing suit and wear it confidently.

The Doctors note that pectus excavatum only occurs in one per every 300 to 400 births and is much more common for boys. We are thrilled to see yet another guest of The Doctors make a medical life change for the better and we wish Angela continued health!