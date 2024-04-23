Woman commandeers rowboat to save driver who crashed into the Grand River in Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS - A woman commandeered a rowboat to rescue a suspected drunken driver from the Grand River Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

A vehicle ended up in the river in the area of East Broad and Water streets about 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, Eaton Rapids Police Chief Larry Joe Weeks said in a release.

While emergency responders were on their way to the incident, a woman who saw the vehicle in the river "commandeered a small rowboat and was paddling out to rescue the driver," Weeks said.

The woman, who found the female driver of the vehicle struggling in the water, pulled her into the rowboat, and then attempted to use her own hands to fight the current and get to shore.

An Eaton Rapids police officer and an EMT from Eaton Area EMS obtained a canoe from nearby, paddled out to the boat and pulled both women to the shore.

The female driver, 43, was taken to the Eaton Rapids Medical Center for evaluation and then to the Eaton County Jail, Weeks said. He added that while the crash is under investigation, alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

"On behalf of the Eaton Rapids Police Department, we would like to acknowledge the heroic efforts of the citizen who rescued the driver," Weeks said. "Without her swift response and selfless act this situation could have turned out much worse. Thank you!"

The Capital Area Dive Team and DuroTech Automotive and Towing were able to remove the vehicle from the river.Eaton Rapids' police and fire departments were also assisted by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and Eaton Area EMS.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Woman uses boat to rescue driver who crashed in Grand River in Eaton Rapids