Woman comes home to find her 4 kids dead, CA cops say. Their dad is going to prison

A man is going to prison after being found guilty in connection with a 2021 shooting that left his four kids and mother-in-law dead, California officials said.

Germarcus Lamar David, 32, fatally shot his children — ages 1, 7, 2, and 11 — in Lancaster in November 2021, according to a March 13 news release by the Los Angeles district attorney’s office.

Their 51-year-old grandmother was also fatally shot, prosecutors said.

The children’s mom was at dinner with friends, so their grandma was babysitting them, the Daily Breeze reported.

When she came home, she found the bodies of the kids and her mom, KABC reported.

A neighbor heard the woman screaming, “My babies are gone! They’re all dead!,” according to KABC.

“I think my husband killed my whole family. I don’t know what to do,” the woman told 911, according to the Daily Breeze.

Eventually, David went to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and turned himself in, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

In court, prosecutors speculated David was “upset his estranged wife was moving on with her life after seeking divorce upon learning of his extramarital relationship in which he fathered a child,” the Daily Breeze said.

David was found guilty of five counts of first-degree murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death, prosecutors said.

He is scheduled to reappear in court in April for his sentencing, officials said.

Lancaster is about a 70-mile drive north of Los Angeles.

