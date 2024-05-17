Woman who was shot climbs on Newport News school bus with kids inside, police say

A woman climbed onto the hood of a Newport News school bus after being shot early Friday morning, police said.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Roanoke Avenue in the Washington neighborhood following a report of a shooting in a residence about 7:40 a.m. Officers found a woman who had climbed on the hood of a school bus and was suffering from a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening.

No children were injured and all parents have been notified, according to police. A police spokesperson said children on the bus were moved to another bus to be taken to school.

The police spokesperson said in an email they don’t know if the bus was stopped at the time. Investigators believe the victim and the suspect know each other.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. No further information has been made available.

