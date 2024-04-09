Woman claims to be victim of convicted con man, Marion County standoff suspect
Woman claims to be victim of convicted con man, Marion County standoff suspect
Woman claims to be victim of convicted con man, Marion County standoff suspect
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
If she's the choice, Lindsey Harding would be the first woman to be hired as a head coach in NBA history.
Tesla (TSLA) stock closed up nearly 5% on Monday as investors bought into CEO Elon Musk’s latest proclamation that Tesla would debut its long-awaited robotaxi on Aug. 8.
U.S. consulting firm Greylock McKinnon Associates (GMA) disclosed a data breach in which hackers stole as many as 341,650 Social Security numbers. The data breach was disclosed on Friday on Maine’s government website, where the state posts data breach notifications. In its data breach notice sent by mail to affected victims, GMA said it was hit by an unspecified cyberattack in May 2023 and “promptly took steps to mitigate the incident.”
Reviewers say the 'winner of a shoe' left them pain-free after a day on their feet.
March Madness comes to an end this Monday with the men's final game.
Stephen Strasburg made eight starts after signing a $245 million contract in 2019.
Famed startup accelerator Y Combinator had its Demo Days, and the venture desk took it all in with an appropriately skeptical eye. Also this week, Microsoft and Quantinuum, a quantum computing startup, made a scientific breakthrough -- or so they claim.
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth.
Tools that allow government hackers to break into iPhones and Android phones, popular software like the Chrome and Safari browsers, and chat apps like WhatsApp and iMessage, are now worth millions of dollars — and their price has multiplied in the last few years as these products get harder to hack. On Monday, startup Crowdfense published its updated price list for these hacking tools, which are commonly known as “zero-days” because they rely on unpatched vulnerabilities in software that are unknown to the makers of that software. Companies like Crowdfense and one of its competitors, Zerodium, claim to acquire these zero-days with the goal of reselling them to other organizations, usually government agencies or government contractors, which claim they need the hacking tools to track or spy on criminals.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
Meta has asked a court to throw out an FTC lawsuit that aims to force the company to unwind its purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp. It argued that the agency "has failed to provide evidence to support its claims."
Just hours after Elon Musk claimed Reuters was "lying" about Tesla's plans to ditch its $25,000 low-cost EV and instead focus all its efforts on a robotaxi, the Tesla CEO announced on X that he would reveal said robotaxi in an event on August 8. Earlier Friday, a Reuters report citing three anonymous sources and internal documents said that Tesla was abandoning its plan to build a lower-cost EV and would instead focus resources on a planned robotaxi that is being built on the same small EV platform that was also supposed to power the lower-cost vehicle. Hours later, Musk posted on X that a "Tesla Robotaxi" will be unveiled August 8.
Tesla is reportedly abandoning its plan to build a lower-cost EV, thought to be priced around $25,000, according to Reuters, despite that vehicle's status as a pivotal product for the company's overall growth. Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed, without proof, that Reuters is "lying" in a post on his social media platform, X, and did not dispute any specific details. Tesla has reportedly been working on these two vehicles for a few years.
This universally flattering lippie will look great on any wearer — get it while it's marked down and still in stock!
Whether you're a 'Mandalorian' maniac or a superhero superfan, you'll find something right up your alley.
Scammers are using AI tools to create fake law firms used for link-building SEO scams.
TikTok commissioned a new report on the app's economic influence as part of its ongoing marketing push to evade an effective ban in the US.
Rashee Rice should have taken a lesson from recent history.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.