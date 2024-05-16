Woman claims Alzheimer’s symptoms were reversed after five years

TechCrunch

Microsoft won't be facing antitrust scrutiny in the U.K. over its recent investment in French AI startup, Mistral AI, with the country's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Friday concluding that the partnership "does not qualify for investigation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002." The decision comes three weeks after the CMA revealed a trio of early-stage probes into Amazon and Microsoft's various AI investments and partnerships, including the Redmond-based company's $16 million investment in Mistral AI, an OpenAI rival working on large language models. Shortly after, Microsoft hired the team behind Inflection AI, another OpenAI rival, essentially gutting the startup.