Woman cited for feeding nene at Hilo park where gosling died

May 2—1/1

Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

The citations follow a post-mortem report last week that determined a nene gosling had died at the park due to toxoplasmosis, a disease carried in the feces of cats.

State officials have cited a Hilo woman for inadvertently feeding nene while feeding feral cats at Liliʻuokalani Park and Gardens.

Officers from the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement issued Doreen Torres, 66, two citations for violating state endangered and threatened species laws which prohibit the feeding of protected wildlife.

Although Torres was seen feeding cats, officials cited her because nene may eat the cat food. Officers alleged that she put out food last Saturday and Wednesday morning.

The citations follow a post-mortem report last week that determined a nene gosling had died at the park due to toxoplasmosis, a disease carried in the feces of cats.

As a result of the report, DOCARE stepped up patrols in the park.

Wildlife biologists on Wednesday expressed concerns that people regularly feed feral cats at the park, where nene are eating alongside them.

"They continue to feed the cats, and it doesn't seem like the loss of the gosling has really made a difference in how often they feed," said Raymond McGuire, a wildlife biologist with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife. "It's frustrating because I know the community loves the nene here. I got so many phone calls from people who were elated a nene hatched in the park."

McGuire has taken it upon himself to remove paper plates full of cat food and dump them in the trash several days a week, several times a day, according to a DLNR news release.

Wildlife biologists are also working closely with a nonprofit to address the continuing rift between cat feeders and wildlife protectors.

Last April, when DOCARE officers issued two citations and a warning to cat activists protesting the removal of cat-feeding stations at Queen's Marketplace at Waikoloa.

DLNR at that time directed Queens' property owner Alexander & Baldwin to remove the cat-feeding stations or face potential penalties because endangered nene was also eating the cat food, which is not part of their natural diet.

Torres is charged with two misdemeanors and is scheduled to appear in Hilo District Court on June 21.

Correction: This story has been updated to clarify that the Hilo woman was cited for inadvertently feeding nene while feeding feral cats.

1 Comments

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the . An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our .

Having trouble with comments? .