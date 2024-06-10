Woman, child found dead in Milford home killed in attempted murder-suicide: court records

The woman and child found dead in a Milford home on Wednesday have been identified by police as 31-year-old Mercedes Ortiz and 3-year-old Aloni Truong.

Court documents obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal show that Ortiz and Truong's deaths were part of a planned murder-suicide that went wrong. Milford police have since charged 31-year-old Davis Truong in their killings.

Court records state that police were called to The Palace on Route 113 at 4:45 a.m. by two bystanders providing medical assistance to Davis Truong, who had been shot in the side of the head. He told officers that he was shot in a home on the 6000 block of Pebblebrook Drive in nearby Brookstone Trace before he was taken to the hospital.

Officers found a trail of blood leading toward the Brookstone Trace development and from the main entrance of the residence mentioned by Davis Truong, according to court records. A resident let officers inside, and police said they saw a "significant amount of blood" on the floor.

Officers found Ortiz and Aloni Truong fatally shot inside what was identified as Davis Truong's bedroom, court documents state. They also found a loaded SCCY 9mm handgun in the bedroom by the door.

When police later interviewed Davis Truong at the hospital, he told officers that he killed Ortiz and Aloni Truong as part of an "agreement" to commit a murder-suicide. He said he killed them "out of love and not hate," according to court records.

Davis Truong has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He was incarcerated on a $2.2 million bail.

