Woman, child found dead in car in South Park Township

A woman and a child were found dead in a car in South Park Township on Friday evening.

Friday afternoon, a man contacted Mount Lebanon police requesting a welfare check on a 43-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.

Investigators learned the woman’s vehicle was found at Diana Grove, and officers responded to the area after 7 p.m.

The woman and child were found dead inside the car.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to either the woman or the girl, Allegheny County police said, and information on their cause and manner of death will come from the medical examiner.

The woman and child have not been identified at this time. Police have not given any information on their relationship.

Detectives don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Wilkinsburg police investigating attempted child-luring Historic Pittsburgh church demolished after more than a century 18-year-old randomly thrown into the street, beaten by woman in downtown Pittsburgh VIDEO: Brunton Dairy Farm owners hope new barn will be built by end of the yer after devastating 2023 fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts