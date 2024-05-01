Woman, child escape injury in armed robbery of Ceres business

A woman and her toddler were victims of an armed robbery at a Ceres business Tuesday morning but were unharmed, police reported.

At about 8:45 a.m., the Ceres Police Department got a call reporting the robbery at Stanislaus Towing Services, 1307 Angie Ave.

According to a department news release, two men entered the business and demanded money. One of the men had a handgun.

A female employee and her 3-year-old child were in the office at the time of the robbery. She was forced to open the safe and then had her hands bound with tape.

When the suspects saw the safe contained no money, they fled. “She was able to free herself and called police,” Ceres Police Department spokesman Sgt. Dirk Nieuwenhuis told The Bee.

“This case is at the beginning stages of the investigation,” the news release says. “We have not determined if this business was randomly selected or was specifically targeted. We have not had any issues in this general area.”

The area is just northwest of Mitchell and East Hatch roads.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Berlier at 209-538-5616.