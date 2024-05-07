Woman and child die, 3 others hurt in violent crash on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-95.

The crash shut down a section of the interstate near the exit for US-1 in Volusia County on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said a woman and a 2-year-old girl were killed in the crash.

Read: Florida man accused of shooting woman pregnant with twins in alleged road rage incident

According to a report, the woman lost control of her car, overcorrected, and went into the path of two other vehicles.

Three other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

Read: Man accused of trying to set girlfriend on fire while she was holding child

Their injuries ranged from serious to minor.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.