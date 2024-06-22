Woman charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed pedestrian in Daytona Beach

A woman was speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol when she struck and killed a pedestrian in the Seabreeze entertainment district, according to a charging affidavit.

Starlett D. Tabares, 24, was charged with DUI causing death and negligent manslaughter (with a) vehicle.

She is scheduled to be arraigned July 16 before Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston.

Tabares was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on June 16 and released later that day after posting $50,000 bail.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Seabreeze Boulevard and North Oleander Avenue. The affidavit noted that the area is one of the "bar districts" in Daytona Beach and has a concentration of vehicles, pedestrians, tourists, residents on weekends and during special events.

Tabares was driving a 2020 Kia Rio which struck pedestrian Mark Edward Fleetwood, 59, according to a charging affidavit from Daytona Beach Police.

Fleetwood died at the scene.

Fleetwood, who had a Michigan driver’s license, was in town for the Rolex 24, according to the affidavit.

Tabares told police she had just left work at Grandview Live, a gentleman’s club, at 640 N. Grandview Avenue. She said she was on her way home to Holly Hill.

She said she did not see Fleetwood until impact.

A police officer said he could smell the odor of alcohol in Tabares' breath and her speech was “thick and slurred.” Her eyes were glassy, bloodshot and watery, the affidavit stated.

Tabares consumed an unknown amount of alcohol while at work at Grandview Live, according to the affidavit.

Taberes refused to submit to a blood draw so police obtained a search warrant, and a paramedic drew her blood about 6:30 a.m., the affidavit stated.

Police also obtained security camera video which showed Fleetwood leaving a Waffle House and then walking southbound in a marked crosswalk.

The traffic flow suggested that westbound traffic had the green light, the affidavit said.

A vehicle in the left lane is seen traveling west, passing another vehicle and then striking Fleetwood.

A data recorder in Tabares’ car recorded the car’s speed at impact at 55.9 mph, the affidavit stated. That’s just over 10 mph faster than it had been traveling five seconds before the crash when it was going 44.1 mph.

The speed limit in the area is 30 mph.

The data recorder showed that Tabares did not press the brakes, the affidavit stated.

A witness said she head a loud impact and then saw a body on the ground and a woman “hysterically crying” after she got out of her car.

“Tabares chose to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating substance and in a reckless manner that showed a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons and property and in so doing struck and killed Mark Edward Fleetwood,” the affidavit stated.

The blood draw on Tabares also found alcohol in her system, according to the affidavit, which stated her blood alcohol content was 0.08 or higher. The level of 0.08 or higher is considered legally intoxicated for driving.

An autopsy found that Fleetwood died of blunt force injuries and also found he had a blood alcohol content of 0.184, the affidavit stated.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman charged in crash that killed man in Daytona for Rolex 24